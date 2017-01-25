Defendant, prosecutors negotiating in sex trafficking case
A 27-year-old Topeka man charged with 32 felonies, including aggravated human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child, and prosecutors are negotiating to settle the case, according to court records. Anthony Samuel Long and his attorney are in negotiations with the Shawnee County District Attorney's office, according to district court records reflecting a Jan. 12 hearing.
