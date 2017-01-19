Cupcake shop Billy Vanilly shutters doors in Topeka
Sugar fiends have one less option to get their fix in Topeka as cupcake shop Billy Vanilly, 4036 S.W. Huntoon, has closed. Along with their cupcakes, Billy Vanilly offered a variety of other treats, such as pastry cakes, parfait cups and cake pops.
