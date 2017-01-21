County commission considers design service contract

The Shawnee County Commission on Monday will consider entering into a contract with Topeka-based Falk Architects Inc. to carry out design services for work to be done at four county-owned buildings. The proposed contract is among items on the agenda when commissioners Bob Archer, Kevin Cook and Shelly Buhler meet at 9 a.m. in their chambers in Room B-11 of the Shawnee County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th.

