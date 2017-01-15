Company seeks to establish halfway house at different Topeka site

Louisiana-based ReEntry Development LLC hopes to put a halfway house in this former nursing home building at 3401 N.E. Seward Ave. No sex offenders, violent criminals or convicts who've victimized children would be allowed to live in the halfway house Louisiana-based ReEntry Development LLC hopes to establish in Topeka, executive director Terry Williams said this past week. The company is willing to put up a fence around the currently-vacant building that would house that facility at 3401 N.E. Seward Ave., she added.

