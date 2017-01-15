Company seeks to establish halfway ho...

Company seeks to establish halfway house at different Topeka site

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Louisiana-based ReEntry Development LLC hopes to put a halfway house in this former nursing home building at 3401 N.E. Seward Ave. No sex offenders, violent criminals or convicts who've victimized children would be allowed to live in the halfway house Louisiana-based ReEntry Development LLC hopes to establish in Topeka, executive director Terry Williams said this past week. The company is willing to put up a fence around the currently-vacant building that would house that facility at 3401 N.E. Seward Ave., she added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Sat Princess Hey 132
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov '16 bursatogel 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Morgan Horses Oct '16 Astonished 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,779 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC