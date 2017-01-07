City of Topeka wants Kansas Legislature to explore longer hours for Statehouse visitors center

Keeping the Kansas Statehouse open on weekends could bring nearly 100,000 people to the capital city and boost Topeka's economy by millions of dollars each year, proponents have said. Thought many agree longer hours would benefit the state and the city, staff time and maintaining the capitol for an extra day and a half could cost the state more than $300,000 a year, state officials said.

