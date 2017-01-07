City of Topeka wants Kansas Legislature to explore longer hours for Statehouse visitors center
Keeping the Kansas Statehouse open on weekends could bring nearly 100,000 people to the capital city and boost Topeka's economy by millions of dollars each year, proponents have said. Thought many agree longer hours would benefit the state and the city, staff time and maintaining the capitol for an extra day and a half could cost the state more than $300,000 a year, state officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Princess Hey
|130
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec 10
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC