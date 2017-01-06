City of Topeka selects new chief of p...

City of Topeka selects new chief of prosecution

Seth Brackman has been selected as the city's new chief of prosecution, city officials announced Friday morning in a news release. Brackman, a 2008 graduate from the Washburn University School of Law, is currently serving as Assistant Shawnee County District Attorney.

