City of Topeka official seeks to pave way for more street work spending

This image, which was part of a streets presentation made Tuesday evening to Topeka City Council members, shows a section of N.E. Curtis Street that a company working for the city classified as being in "failed" condition. This image, which was part of a streets presentation made Tuesday evening to Topeka City Council members, illustrates reconstruction work done last year on S.W. 10th street just west of Gage Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.