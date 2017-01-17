City of Topeka official seeks to pave...

City of Topeka official seeks to pave way for more street work spending

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

This image, which was part of a streets presentation made Tuesday evening to Topeka City Council members, shows a section of N.E. Curtis Street that a company working for the city classified as being in "failed" condition. This image, which was part of a streets presentation made Tuesday evening to Topeka City Council members, illustrates reconstruction work done last year on S.W. 10th street just west of Gage Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jan 14 Princess Hey 132
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov '16 bursatogel 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Morgan Horses Oct '16 Astonished 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC