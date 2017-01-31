City governing body picks firm for ci...

City governing body picks firm for city manager's search

Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Topeka City Council chambers was practically empty for Tuesday's special meeting in which the city's governing body picked an executive search firm with which to negotiate to help it find a city manager. Councilwoman Elaine Schwartz asked fellow Topeka governing body members late Tuesday to put off a decision on whether to hire a search firm to help find a city manager, saying constituents had told her they overwhelmingly supported leaving interim city manager Doug Gerber in charge.

