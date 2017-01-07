Chilly but sunny skies in store for Saturday
Chilly but sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday in and around the capital city, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. A high near 26 degrees with calm winds from the west are expected during the day with partly cloudy skies with a low around 12 degrees with calm southeast winds forecasted for Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
