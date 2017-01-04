Children's Palace to serve youngest of homeless children at Topeka Rescue Mission

Layla Box, 2, throws a ball in one of the several playrooms inside the Topeka Rescue Mission's new Children's Palace, a 18,000-square foot facility in North Topeka that will serve the developmental and early education needs of children birth to 5 years of age who are staying in the homeless shelter. Blaze Smith, 4, plays with a toy in one of the several playrooms inside the Topeka Rescue Mission's new Children's Palace, a 18,000-square foot facility in North Topeka that will serve the developmental and early education needs of children birth to 5 years of age who are staying in the homeless shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.