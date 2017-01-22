Chase County band overwhelmed at Women's March turnout in Topeka

The Skirts - Rachel Allai on fiddle, Sarah Bays on upright bass, Melissa Tastove, percussionist and backup vocals, Emily Dawson, lead vocals and guitarist, Emily Wilson on mandolin - entertain the crowd gathered for the women's march Saturday at the Capitol. The Skirts, a local band from Chase County, on Saturday afternoon performed for its largest audience ever - almost 4,000 people - on the Statehouse lawn.

