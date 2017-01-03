Chanute man sentenced in Washburn art...

Chanute man sentenced in Washburn art teachera s death

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A southeast Kansas man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation for striking and killing a Washburn University art teacher and administrator as she rode her bicycle. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 38-year-old Todd Kidwell, of Chanute, was sentenced Monday for involuntary manslaughter and unlawful passing of a bicyclist in the June 2015 death of 60-year-old Glenda Taylor.

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

