Central Topeka residents encouraged by GraceMed's plan to buy former Dillons building
Alice Weingartner, director of community development for GraceMed, answered questions about plans to purchase the former Dillons building at 1400 S.W. Huntoon during a community forum Sunday. GraceMed Health Clinic's plan to purchase the vacant Dillons store in central Topeka was met with positive reactions during a community meeting Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Princess Hey
|130
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec 10
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC