Celebration, anthologies honor Topeka-born Gwendolyn Brooks

Eric McHenry knelt before Gwendolyn Brooks at a book signing in Topeka in 1996, awestruck by the historic figure he was thrilled to meet. The young reporter and future poet laureate of Kansas, who stands 6-foot-6, was crouching in deference to one of the "towering geniuses of 20th century poetry," as he describes her now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.