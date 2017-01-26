Celebration, anthologies honor Topeka-born Gwendolyn Brooks
Eric McHenry knelt before Gwendolyn Brooks at a book signing in Topeka in 1996, awestruck by the historic figure he was thrilled to meet. The young reporter and future poet laureate of Kansas, who stands 6-foot-6, was crouching in deference to one of the "towering geniuses of 20th century poetry," as he describes her now.
