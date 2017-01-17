C-J Extra: Friends group spearheads b...

C-J Extra: Friends group spearheads book and media sale in Topeka

Linda Hayse, outgoing president of the Friends of the Library at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, looks at some of the books in the stacks at the library. Hayse has been busy coordinating the Friends' annual book and media sale, which will be Friday and Saturday in Marvin Auditorium at the library.

