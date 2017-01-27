Autopsy: Fatal fire originated soon after resident got home
The accidental, early-morning house fire that killed Elizabeth Frost in August originated on a stove top soon after she returned to her southeast Topeka home, according to an autopsy report. Frost, 36, was pronounced dead Aug. 15 at a Topeka hospital where she was taken after the fire at 3420 S.E. Indiana, according to the report by Shawnee County District Coroner Dr. Charles Glenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|137
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Thu
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC