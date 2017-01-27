Autopsy: Fatal fire originated soon after resident got home

The accidental, early-morning house fire that killed Elizabeth Frost in August originated on a stove top soon after she returned to her southeast Topeka home, according to an autopsy report. Frost, 36, was pronounced dead Aug. 15 at a Topeka hospital where she was taken after the fire at 3420 S.E. Indiana, according to the report by Shawnee County District Coroner Dr. Charles Glenn.

