Affidavit: Victim fatally wounded when three men fired guns at victim's vehicle

Quinton Da-Von Allen-Fielder, left, Deijaun Donte Leanndre Lamb, center, and Cortez Tyrell Timley are eached charged with first-degree murder of Geovani Plakio and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Geovani Plakio, 19, died November 10, 2012 of gunshot wounds that had been inflicted two days earlier.

