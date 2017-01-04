A look back at Topeka's Boyles Joylan...

A look back at Topeka's Boyles Joyland Flea Market

Boyles Joyland Flea Market, 2901 S.E. Adams, recently was acquired by the owners of the Owls Nest Antique Mall and Flea Market. Joyland is currently closed and will open next Tuesday for a major, everything-must-go sale.

