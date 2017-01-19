3 men charged with smuggling meth in semi-trailer's gas tank in KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Three men from Mexico have been charged in Topeka with smuggling more than 1,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine into northeast Kansas in the gas tank of a semi-trailer truck U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said the men, all from Mexico, appeared in court Thursday and were each charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

