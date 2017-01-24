2 female joggers approached, touched inappropriately by male early Tuesday in west Topeka
Police said the incidents occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and again just past 8 a.m. in an area bounded by S.W. 19th on the south, S.W. 15th on the north, S.W. Oakley on the east and S.W. Pembroke Lane on the west. Two female joggers were approached by a masked man who inappropriately touched them before dawn Tuesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.
