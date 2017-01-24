2 female joggers approached, touched ...

2 female joggers approached, touched inappropriately by male early Tuesday in west Topeka

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Police said the incidents occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and again just past 8 a.m. in an area bounded by S.W. 19th on the south, S.W. 15th on the north, S.W. Oakley on the east and S.W. Pembroke Lane on the west. Two female joggers were approached by a masked man who inappropriately touched them before dawn Tuesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need this answered. 10 hr Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) 10 hr Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Rastenborg 6
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 19 Bruce 2
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jan 14 Princess Hey 132
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC