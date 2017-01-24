12 more federal charges filed against Lindemuth; total now 115 federal counts

Kent Lindemuth has been charged with 12 more criminal charges, including four counts of bankruptcy fraud, six counts of money laundering and one count each of receipt of ammunition and receipt of firearms. Federal prosecutors have filed 12 more criminal charges against Topeka developer Kent Lindemuth on top of the 103 counts of bankruptcy fraud charges he already faces, according to U.S. District Court records examined Tuesday.

