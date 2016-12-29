Youth in Topeka's Hi-Crest spend part of winter break at Doxazo camp

Winter break, when school is out and children are home, may be a challenge for busy parents, but the Doxazo camp provides and outlet for some Topeka families. On Thursday dozens of preschool through 5th Graders rushed and jumped through a large blow-up obstacle course brought by the YMCA of Topeka before heading off to dance class, board games, bible studies and other activities at Hi-Crest NET Center- Avondale East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.