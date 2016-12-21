USD 501's Anderson reads to children at Topeka Rescue Mission
Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka USD 501, read Clement Clarke Moore's "Twas The Night Before Christmas" to children at the Topeka Rescue Mission on Wednesday. As of this week, there were 62 children - infants to 18 years of age - living at the Rescue Mission's Hope Center.
