Two-vehicle collision results in no serious injuries

No serious injuries were reported after two sport utility vehicles collided Monday morning at a west-side intersection, resulting in one of the vehicles ending up on its side. Topeka police Officer Cassandra Caviness said at the scene that a black Jeep Liberty was traveling east on S.W. 10th when it collided with a white Ford Explorer that had been traveling north on S.W. Oakley and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto westbound 10th.

