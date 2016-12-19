Topekans share concerns over new Rese...

Topekans share concerns over new Resera s plant

Monday Dec 19

Dozens of people came forward to address concerns over the possibility of annexing land for the $56.5 million dollar plant, proposed to be built along Croco road and 6th avenue. KSNT News previously reported that some residents are angry about the plans and how they'll impact things like their property values and quality of living.

Topeka, KS

