Topeka weather for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016: First day of winter brings highs in mid-40s

The first day of winter will feel a whole lot warmer than the final few days of fall in Topeka, as highs Wednesday should top out in the mid-40s under sunny skies. Expect more temperatures in the 40s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, then a jump into the lower 60s on Sunday - Christmas Day - with a chance for showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.