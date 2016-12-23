Topeka family will celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah this year
Sean and Hayley Magee, with children Norah, 4, and Alex, 6 months, are an interfaith family who will be celebrating both Christmas and Hanukkah this year. Like many interfaith families, Sean and Hayley Magee, of Topeka, have had to make some decisions on how they and their children will celebrate the holidays - in particular Hanukkah and Christmas, which, in something of a rarity, will both begin on the same day this weekend.
