Three Topekans arrested in Jackson County after authorities locate stolen vehicle

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Alexa Lea Cox, 20, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property. Dennis Antonio Gonzales Jr., 33, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

