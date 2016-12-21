Third man bound over in July shooting death of motorist
Shane Sibert, of Topeka, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Xavier McCollough, of Topeka, on July 23. The third of three men charged with the fatal shooting of a motorist in July was bound over Wednesday on alternative charges of first-degree murder in the killing. Shane Edward Sibert, 24, of Topeka, was bound over to be tried on alternative counts of premeditated first-degree murder and felony first-degree murder in the killing of Xavier Patrick McCollough, 28; criminal possession of a firearm linked to his felony conviction in a 2012 methamphetamine possession case; and attempted robbery of a stolen car from McCollough.
