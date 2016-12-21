Third man bound over in July shooting...

Third man bound over in July shooting death of motorist

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Shane Sibert, of Topeka, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Xavier McCollough, of Topeka, on July 23. The third of three men charged with the fatal shooting of a motorist in July was bound over Wednesday on alternative charges of first-degree murder in the killing. Shane Edward Sibert, 24, of Topeka, was bound over to be tried on alternative counts of premeditated first-degree murder and felony first-degree murder in the killing of Xavier Patrick McCollough, 28; criminal possession of a firearm linked to his felony conviction in a 2012 methamphetamine possession case; and attempted robbery of a stolen car from McCollough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec 10 Echoe 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov 30 bursatogel 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov 24 Jokerhahahahee 115
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Nov '16 Princess Hey 128
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Morgan Horses Oct '16 Astonished 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,140 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,346

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC