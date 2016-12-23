Supreme Court disbars Topeka attorney in mishandling money
Bruce C. Harrington, a Kansas lawyer for 48 years, was disbarred from practice on Friday based on his handling of estates of two clients, the Kansas Supreme Court said. In a 28-page decision, the Supreme Court unanimously disbarred Harrington, saying he "violated his duties to his clients, to the legal system, to the profession, and to the public."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec 10
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov 30
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov 24
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Princess Hey
|128
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC