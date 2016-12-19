Shawnee Heights school board hears update on Boys & Girls Club programming
Members of the Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450 board of education Monday learned there is a total of 151 students who attend the district's Boys & Girls Club of Topeka's before and after-school programs that began accepting participants in August. Mandy Czechanski, chief of operations for the Boys & Girls Club, said the 21st Century grant through the Kansas State Department of Education that funds the program at Tecumseh North and Tecumseh South elementary schools is funded at $100,000 for the first three years, $80,000 for the fourth year and $70,000 for the fifth year.
