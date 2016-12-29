Shawnee County to seek quotes from companies that hope to manage Expocentre

Shawnee County Commissioners, from left, Kevin Cook, Shelly Buhler and Bob Archer listened to a speaker at their meeting Thursday morning The Shawnee County Commission voted 3-0 Thursday to solicit quotes from companies interested in managing the Kansas Expocentre for the county, a job Pennsylvania-based SMG has done since July 1992. Commissioners Shelly Buhler, Bob Archer and Kevin Cook also voted 3-0 to choose Topeka-based HTK Architects to carry out design and project management for $45 million worth of Expocentre improvements.

