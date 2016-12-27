Shawnee County delegation anchors Sen...

Shawnee County delegation anchors Senate budget panel

Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Shawnee County legislative delegation placed all three senators on the chamber's budget committee and at least three House members were assigned to committees pivotal to work on tax, judicial, agriculture, energy and budget issues. Incoming House Speaker Ron Ryckman and Senate President Susan Wagle, working in collaboration with Democratic leaders, placed the 125 representatives and 40 senators on committees that were realigned in advance of the 2017 session starting Jan. 9. More than one-third of the Kansas legislators will be newcomers to the Capitol, but established political alliances were ruffled when a large group of conservative Republicans retired or lost re-election campaigns to moderate GOP or Democratic challengers.

Topeka, KS

