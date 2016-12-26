Sex predator program population prompts questions over options to control growth
Population growth in the state's sexual predator treatment program prompted questions among lawmakers last week over options to control the rise, including whether some could begin treatment while still in prison. The idea would face significant headwinds, both legal and practical.
