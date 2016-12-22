Out & About hot tickets, Dec. 23-29

"A Very Merry Kyle Moreland Christmas Concert" will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Serendipity, 820 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District. The "Doctor Who" Christmas special, "The Return of Doctor Mysterio," will be screened at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Regal Hollywood Stadium 14, 6200 S.W. 6th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.