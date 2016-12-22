New Casey's General Store planned for west Topeka
Groundwork has begun on a new Casey's General Store just east of Silver Lake Bank on the corner of 21st Street and Urish Road. The red box to the east of Silver Lake Bank, center, shows where a new Casey's General Store will be on the corner of 21st Street and Urish Road.
