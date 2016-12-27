Land of Oz food market planned for central Topeka

Ever since Dillons pulled out of its location at 1400 S.W. Huntoon this past February, leaving a vacant building and food desert in its wake, residents of central Topeka have been wondering if they'd ever see another grocery store in their neighborhood. Longtime resident James Frager, 33, who lives just north of the Washburn University campus, was among those who missed having the Dillons food market nearby.

