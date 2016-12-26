Kansas students to receive ACT score projections with state test results
Students take state math and reading tests at Washburn Rural Middle School in this 2013 file photo. New research indicates scores on Kansas' state math and English tests can help predict student performance on the ACT college entrance exam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec 10
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov 30
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Princess Hey
|128
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC