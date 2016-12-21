Kansas People's Agenda plans Topeka r...

Kansas People's Agenda plans Topeka rally

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Hastings Tribune

A multi-issue coalition of secular and faith organizations called the Kansas People's Agenda is arranging a bus trip from Salina to Topeka for a rally inside the Capitol on Jan. 11. "We seek to bring together organizations that already exist and constituencies that can gain by standing together," said the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec 10 Echoe 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov 30 bursatogel 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Nov '16 Princess Hey 128
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Morgan Horses Oct '16 Astonished 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,897 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,744

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC