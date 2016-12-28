'History Guy' video focuses on man wh...

'History Guy' video focuses on man who killed Lincoln's assassin

Topeka Capital-Journal reporter Tim Hrenchir returns Thursday with another installment of the Throwback Thursday with the History Guy, this time narrating a short video about how Boston Corbett - who killed President Abraham Lincoln's assassin in 1865 - later moved to Topeka, where he ended up in a mental institution.

