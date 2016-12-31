Heartland Cafe south of Topeka sustai...

Heartland Cafe south of Topeka sustains minor damage after small fire

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Patty Kratochvil had left to run an errand when she heard there was a fire at her Heartland Cafe in Pauline Saturday. By the time she got back, firefighters from the Shawnee Heights District and the Air National Guard had made quick work of putting out a small fire in the rear of the restaurant at 5701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. From the time crews arrived on scene it took about 5 minutes to control the blaze, Shawnee Heights Battalion Chief Brian Aeschliman said.

