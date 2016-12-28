Fire damage to temporarily keep downtown restaurants closed
As workers cleaned soot from the surfaces of the Field of Greens, 909 S. Kansas Ave., owner Chris Schultz talked about the cleanup after a fire at 913 S. Kansas Ave. caused smoke damage and forced the eatery to be closed until cleanup can be completed. The building at 913 S. Kansas Ave. sustained about $100,000 worth of damage.
