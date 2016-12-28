County commission to mull whether to ...

County commission to mull whether to pay $48,000 to settle its part in discrimination lawsuit

If Shawnee County Commissioners approve a $48,000 settlement with two former employees of the district Attorney's office who alleged they were discriminated against, that would end the commission's part in the lawsuit, but it wouldn't end the lawsuit. The $48,000 settlement would only free the county commission and wouldn't release the district attorney's office and Chad Taylor individually from the lawsuit.

