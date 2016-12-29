County commission rejects building code proposal
Shawnee County commissioners Thursday rejected a building code proposal put forth by county planning director Barry Beagle, saying it exceeded the scope of what they had requested from him. Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bob Archer and Shelly Buhler voted 3-0 against the proposal - which would set minimum standards for construction in the county's unincorporated areas - in the form in which it came before them.
