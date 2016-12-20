City of Topeka establishes southwest TIF district to spur development

Topeka City Council members heard Tuesday evening from Jim Klausman, a developer pursuing a project to make improvements to the area just northwest of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road Topeka's governing body voted 8-0 Tuesday evening to establish and set boundaries for a tax-increment financing district targeted at encouraging property development in an area just north of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road. The move was part of a process through which governing body members are expected next year to consider entering into a TIF agreement with 29 Fairlawn LLC, an entity led by Jim Klausman and Floyd Easton, who hope to establish the "Wheatfield Development" on 13 acres at the intersection's northwest corner.

