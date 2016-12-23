Christmas Eve services set for Saturd...

Christmas Eve services set for Saturday in Topeka churches

The First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison, held their Noon Noels on Wednesday. Guests were invited to lunch at 11:30 with Noels at noon in the Sanctuary.

