Boil water advisories remain in place...

Boil water advisories remain in place for multiple public water...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Boil water advisories remain in place for multiple public water supply systems in Allen, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson Counties TOPEKA, Kan. With multiple public water systems in southeast Kansas remaining under a boil water advisory, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reminds residents of the boil water instructions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec 10 Echoe 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov 30 bursatogel 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Nov '16 Princess Hey 128
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Morgan Horses Oct '16 Astonished 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,483,670

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC