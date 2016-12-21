Boil water advisories remain in place for multiple public water...
Boil water advisories remain in place for multiple public water supply systems in Allen, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson Counties TOPEKA, Kan. With multiple public water systems in southeast Kansas remaining under a boil water advisory, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reminds residents of the boil water instructions.
