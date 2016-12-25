Attorney general to seek harsher penalties for sex buyers
Attorney General Derek Schmidt's coming push to crack down on demand echoes the goals of the Topeka Shawnee County Human Trafficking Coalition,formed earlier this year. Attorney General Derek Schmidt plans to seek stronger penalties for those who buy sex in a continuing effort to fight human trafficking in Kansas.
