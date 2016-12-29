A guide to celebrating New Year's Eve...

A guide to celebrating New Year's Eve in Topeka

Zac Harmon, shown headlining at the Independence Day 2013 Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival at Lake Shawnee, returns to Topeka to celebrate a different holiday when he headlines at 10:30 p.m. in the Atrium of the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th, at the city's biggest New Year's Eve celebration, which features eight bands and a DJ. Rapper Kstylis, along with Tone's World DJ Hike, will be the performers at the New Year's Eve party starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Famous Door, 1465 S.E. Washington.

