Ugly ties, 'priceless' memories may become a thing of the past

From my desk on the top floor of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin building in beautiful downtown Tooele City, I have a view of Main Street and the steps that lead to the doors of the U.S. Post Office.Occasionally while I am thinking about the strategy for a story or pondering the perfect word to use, I look out the window searching for inspiration.

